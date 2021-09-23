nOS (NOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00114355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00166098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,706.19 or 0.99897067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.34 or 0.06990344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.34 or 0.00782835 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

