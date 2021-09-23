NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.30. 27,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 20,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

NovelStem International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

