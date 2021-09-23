NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $102.06 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,621.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

