NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $42.18 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.