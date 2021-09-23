Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Gap Down to $43.57

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.57, but opened at $42.52. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.