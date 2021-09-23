Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $26.60

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $26.01. Nuvalent shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 189 shares trading hands.

NUVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.