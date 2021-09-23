NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Down 4.1%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 17,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 107,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.64 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 147.54% and a negative net margin of 937.73%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUZE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee in the second quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuZee by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

