O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,939,000 after buying an additional 521,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 261,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

