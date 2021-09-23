O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after buying an additional 344,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.