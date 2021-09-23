O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

