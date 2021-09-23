O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

