ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.02 million and $34,160.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,474.89 or 1.00037259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056313 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

