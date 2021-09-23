Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $257.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.77. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.