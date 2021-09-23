Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $254.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.77. Okta has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

