OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after buying an additional 624,413 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

