ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.56

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 84585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

