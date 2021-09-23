Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 63,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,601. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.36 million, a P/E ratio of -178.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

