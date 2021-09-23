Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $39.10 on Monday. Open Lending has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,497,442 over the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

