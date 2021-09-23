Open Platform Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $82,492.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00126273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044333 BTC.

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

