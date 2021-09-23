Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $6.71 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

