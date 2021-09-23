Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.38 million and a PE ratio of -15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

