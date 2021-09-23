Oppenheimer Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $19.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,683.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,694.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,600.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,493.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 EPS.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

