Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OPS. M Partners set a C$2.25 price target on Opsens in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Opsens in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE:OPS opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$330.06 million and a PE ratio of 441.43. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.17.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. Research analysts predict that Opsens will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

