OptiToken Hits Market Cap of $138,058.72 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. OptiToken has a total market cap of $138,058.72 and $5,583.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OptiToken has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00073352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00115343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00166154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,639.78 or 1.00099860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.08 or 0.07036797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.23 or 0.00787586 BTC.

OptiToken Coin Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 30,897,928 coins. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io

OptiToken Coin Trading

