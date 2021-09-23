Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

OGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OGN stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

