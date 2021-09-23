Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $6.96. Origin Materials shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1,814,230 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. Analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $16,680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $14,660,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,059,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,708,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

