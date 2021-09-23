Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $901,012.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $901,012.00 and $71,569.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00123297 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

