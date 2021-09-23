Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 6,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

