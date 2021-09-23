Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,939,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

