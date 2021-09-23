PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.98% of PACCAR worth $2,162,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of PCAR opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

