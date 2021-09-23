PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. PAE has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.27.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Equities research analysts expect that PAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

