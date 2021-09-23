PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89. 19,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 529,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $537.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the second quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the second quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

