PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,081 shares of company stock worth $9,856,738. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

