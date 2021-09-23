Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,024,200.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.08 and a beta of -0.28.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
