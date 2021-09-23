Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,024,200.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.08 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palomar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 112,570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Palomar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

