Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,617,123 shares.The stock last traded at $24.65 and had previously closed at $24.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

