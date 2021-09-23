Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,694 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

