Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,373 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 144,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

