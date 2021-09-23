Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $923,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $489,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.86 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

