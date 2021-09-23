Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Xencor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.