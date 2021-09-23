Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,072 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.