Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,787 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 282,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $852.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.56. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.