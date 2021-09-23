PARSIQ One Day Volume Reaches $643,287.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $68.39 million and $643,287.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

