Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PAX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.06. 15,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $882.86 million and a PE ratio of 32.06.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

