Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 10,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,347. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

