Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $136.97 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.37 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.