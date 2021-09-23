PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.26. The stock had a trading volume of 293,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

