Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

