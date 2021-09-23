Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $21.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after acquiring an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

