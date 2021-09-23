Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 273,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

