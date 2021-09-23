PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 83.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

